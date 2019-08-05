Dance, Physical Theatre and Circus: Heroes, Underbelly George Square, Edinburgh

Heroes is a likeable hour of dance, aerial acrobatics and physical comedy that ultimately feels more like a compilation of loosely connected sketches than a coherent statement.

Heroes, Underbelly George Square (Venue 300) ***

A collaboration between two Scottish companies, All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre and Room 2 Manouevre, the show’s ‘heroes’ range from actual caped crusaders to Hollywood stars, as Tony Mills and Beverley Grant wonder what it takes to be a hero and whether it’s wise to idolise other people at all, bickering along the way. Highlights include a sequence in which Mills darts about trying to avoid Grant’s spotlight, like a robber in a Batman cartoon, protesting that he doesn’t want to be the focus of attention.

READ MORE: 4 dance highlights from the 2019 Edinburgh festivals

Entertaining as it often is, I often found myself wondering whether the show knew who it was for. My children were frustrated by the lack of pace or plotline. As a parent I was left wondering how to explain a scene featuring Grant in a mask as a preening Johnny Depp. If it means what I think it means – why would we idolise a man accused of domestic abuse? – it’s a subversive thing to put in a family show, but like a lot of Heroes’ ideas it doesn’t really go anywhere. It’s fun as a mid-afternoon distraction, but it never quite takes flight.

ANDREW EATON-LEWIS

Until 26 August

