Comedy review: Yuriko Kotani: Somosomo, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Between cultural differences, condescension and racism, UK-based Japanese comic Yuriko Kotani has plenty to kick against in her hour.

Yuriko Kotani: Somosomo, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * *

And she does so with charm and grace. A former BBC New Comedy Award winner, anticipation was high for her Fringe debut. Unfortunately, the graduation to an hour exposes the limitations of her capacity to perform in her second language, even as she foregrounds it as a cornerstone of her set.

Her insights into Japanese culture’s internalised sexism is compelling. But her flow is hesitant. And she can only get so far playing and subverting the naive ingenue.

Until 26 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​