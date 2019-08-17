Comedy review: Witch Hunt, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh

Feminism as whimsy, fairytale and some dubious prop magic – it is a whole, new, fun approach, and I recommend letting your witch out with Abigail and Emma.

Witch Hunt, Pleasance Dome, Edinburgh * * *

We get crones and wolves, a homage to Facade with added limericks (huge improvement), a sex robot, a musical saw and a couple of flying witches.

But when I look at my notes, what I have written is “how to deal with predators”, “woman’s path is hard to navigate” and “abuse of power is everywhere”. This is about as entertaining as feminism gets without, when you think about it, pulling any punches.

However, this particular velvet glove, although containing the same iron fist, is pretty much capable of offering an hour of varied entertainment even if you have no idea what lurks beneath the silliness. Of course, when it is directed by Cal McCrystal … Our witch/feminists are Abigail and Emma, multi-talented performers, in the prime of their performing lives and having fun with the glories and challenges of womanhood. Half a million women were murdered in the witch hunts of the seventeenth century, in horrific ways. One of these features in the show’s finale (though no witches are hurt).

Until 26 August

