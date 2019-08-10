Comedy Review: Tom Crosbie; Nerd World Problems, Gilded Balloon Teviot - Nightclub, Edinburgh

Nerdiness is not yet recognised as a superpower but, on the basis of what Tom Crosbie does onstage, it really should be.

We get a fun video and an addictive game before the show starts and then we are off into amazing displays of memory and fiendish finger exercises before we are introduced to Alan Turing and Rubik’s Cubes. Both turn out to be a big part of the show.

By the end of this extraordinary hour, there is nothing left that can be done onstage with a Rubik’s cube that is not illegal or life-threatening. Crosbie’s finale is breathtaking. Who even knew Rubik’s cubes could take your breath away?

Crosbie is a lovely, charming Bunterish chap in a lovely waistcoat who is ridiculously self-effacing about his extraordinary skills. And knowledge. Odd statistics tumble out over us about Big Macs and Scrabble, word usage and Apple. He reminds us of the tragic story of genius and war hero Alan Turing and he boggles our Muggle minds with displays of the kind of skill set it takes a very lonely childhood to acquire.

Get practising your Scrabble skills, people. The nerds are coming, and this time they’ve got Rubik’s Cubes.

Until 26 August. Today 2:45pm.***

