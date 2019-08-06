Comedy Review: Tim Fitzhigham and Thom Tuck in Macbeth, Heroes @ Black Medicine, Edinburgh

Deborah Frances White – who is perfectly open about thinking that Shakespeare is “quite good” – needs to direct more.

Tim Fitzhigham and Thom Tuck in Macbeth, Heroes @ Black Medicine, Edinburgh ***

The power of her vision of The Scottish Play – albeit a tad sexualised, Americanised and wig-dependent for the purists – is astounding. Who knew the play is really about Lady Macbeth and the strange witchy sex games and threesomes she enjoyed?

If only her cast of Tim Fitzhigham and Thom Tuck had the ability to translate it to the stage. Sadly, neither seems particularly good at taking direction. Fitzhigham in particular, tool of the patriarchy that he is, fails time and time again to produce the American accent White’s vision demands. In any of his roles. Tuck’s Lady M owes much to Blanche du Bois but it as the Clarke Gable-inspired Banquo that he really shines. The spirit of Keanu Reeves hangs heavy over much of the dialogue despite White’s best endeavours to invoke the feel of Prestige TV.

Her final cry of “do any highlights you want, just get to the end”, is a direction that would improve many a production. Sadly Tuck and Fitzhigham have her for one night only as this attempt at the play has a new director for each performance. God help them.

Until 11 August

