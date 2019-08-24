Comedy review: The LOL Word, Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh

LOL Word is a mixed bill night of queer comedy (no cis men allowed on the bill).

The LOL Word, Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh * * *

MC is Jodie Mitchell who is funny, warm and very watcheable. Her material is solid – she has the best hummus based material you will hear – and she knows how to get offstage and let the acts on.

Chloe Petts is no stranger to the clutch bag, but is constantly mistaken for a man and finds a surprising amount of funny there. Chelsea Birkby talks clubbing, The British Kiss and being bi-polar but should really think twice about nicking a joke from Jimmy Carr, Layla Nevabi talks about her mixed race heritage and mooncups and makes up a trio of watcheable, personal, comics.

Then headliner Catherine Bohart belts onstage, grabs the room by its laughing bits and delivers a killer set. She hits the ground running and does not let the funny drop till she leaves the stage. Never has being bisexual been so entertaining. Being in a relationship and spicing things up in the bedroom, silly questions people ask and the things she misses about dick are all hilarious and fans of Mexican food may never look at a burrito the same way again.

Until 25 August

Kate Copstick

