Comedy Review: The Jam Society, Charteris Centre, Edinburgh

This is a weird but really lovely mixed bill show, with a live improvisational band onstage.

The Jam Society, Charteris Centre, Edinburgh ***

It is one of those wonderful Fringe experiences you will always remember. The show is from Amsterdam, the five-piece jazz band is great, the mildly inept MC sweet and the bill on their opening night features a delightfully entertaining – if quite high maintainance – glam rock juggler called Idris, interactive musical comedy from Oz in the shape of Grant Buse and the utterly (and literally) enchanting Lucy Hopkins, who turns us all into golden people and then sings I Feel Love.

It all has a wonderful unpredictability about it, and a sense of being just acceptably frayed around the edges. The performers are enthusiastic, friendly, open-hearted and welcoming – even though the audience comprises just me and a truck-driver called George.

Shows like this are a reminder that you are in a place for experimentation and fun. There should be many more shows like this here in August. So far I have only found this one, so do try to get down and have a proper Fringey giggle.

Until 8 August

