Comedy review: Simon Munnery: Alan Parker Urban Warrior Farewell Tour, The Stand, Edinburgh

Dusting off his leather jacket, Simon Munnery has picked an intriguing time to temporarily revive his right-on and long-mothballed protest character Alan Parker.

Simon Munnery: Alan Parker Urban Warrior Farewell Tour, The Stand, Edinburgh * * *

When he first emerged in the early Nineties, Parker was a fringe lunatic. Since then though, equality has made significant strides, and activism and agitating have gone more middle-class and mainstream. When he evokes Extinction Rebellion, it’s startling to realise that however briefly, he’s actually relevant and reasonably on-message.

Happily, for the most part, he remains his old, quixotic self, raving against new technology as an instrument of an oppressive state, belting out his radical, nonsensical slogans.

Underpinned by Munnery’s singularly intelligent wit, these tend to be gnomic masterpieces of self-defeating logic. Belying the character’s isolation and wholly committed stupidity, a routine such as his football terrace chants for favourite supermarkets seems an unlikely endorsement of capitalism. Little matter, though, because it’s a stunning and hilarious bit of songwriting.

An extended piece looking back on his punk band past slightly reduces the momentum of a show which is at its best with Parker barking out non-sequitur calls to resist, their catchiness and anarchic spirit matched only by their delusional wrong-headedness.

Until 26 August

