Comedy review: Samantha Pressdee: Covered, PQA Venues, Edinburgh

An off-beat, wandering bafflement of a show

Samantha Pressdee: Covered, PQA Venues, Edinburgh

In the tiniest venue on the Royal Mile, packed with pungent punters after a downpour, Samantha Pressdee’s comedy is comically bad.

The comic timing on her jokes seems to fall deliberately about two seconds early, they run into each other with no boom-boom. The Black Country: it’s a tough place, but “there are benefits”.

Pressdee delivers a brave description of being sectioned, ending in a police station in paper pyjamas. She dealt with being bipolar by trying to overthrow the government, and going on the comedy circuit, though she has to persuade the benefits police that stand-up is a not a ticket to incapacitating mental ill-health. She’s a disciple of Russell Brand. She used to perform topless, now she waves rubber penises around, taking vengeance on her Facebook stalker.

Until 26 August

