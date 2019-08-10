Comedy Review: Róisín and Chiara: Get Nupty, Heroes @ The Hive, Edinburgh

One of the cult, word-of-mouth hits of last year’s Fringe, Róisín O’Mahony and Chiara Goldsmith return with a more thematically-defined hour, which nevertheless remains one of the most dream logic, stream-of-consciousness reflections on love that you’ll ever see.

Róisín and Chiara: Get Nupty, Heroes @ The Hive, Edinburgh * * *

With their intuitive rapport and vivacious, in-your-face performance style, the pair take the cliché of a double-act being like a marriage and push it to extremes. Once again, the highlight is a bickering middle-aged couple considering drastic action to spice up their relationship, the laughs chiefly emanating from O’Mahony’s aggressive bourgeois tones and the fact she’s wearing a wolf mask.

Intermittently musical and with the rhythmic ebb and flow of them falling in and out of love with each other, there’s a flirtatious vibe to the hour that relies heavily on the audience’s engagement. If that’s not quite there, as it wasn’t the night I caught it, there’s less surprise factor and less inventive charm than there was last year, with the show somewhat petering out at the 45-minute mark.

Róisín and Chiara still beguile and intrigue, but they haven’t progressed with this love letter to love.

Until 25 August

