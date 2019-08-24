Comedy review: Robin Morgan: What a Man, What a Man, What a Man, What a Mighty Good Man (Say It Again Now)

As a mildly effeminate man, Robin Morgan feels it necessary to clarify his sexuality.

Robin Morgan: What a Man, What a Man, What a Man, What a Mighty Good Man (Say It Again Now) Laughing Horse @ The Pear Tree – Main Room * * *

But the 29-year-old Welshman is otherwise the epitome of a woke bloke, a stay-at-home dad who smugly bathes in attention heaped on him by mums at his son’s nursery.

With a sizeable chunk of self-mockery, of himself and toxic masculinity, Morgan ponders the role model he’ll be for his child; the example set by his emotional father, whom he struggles to tell that he loves; and his kinship with his best friend, Dave. A reluctant participant on a testosterone-fuelled stag do, evoking the worst traits in men, he calls out the practice of catcalling masquerading as concern, and reveals his preference before the birth was to have a daughter. If that all sounds a tad ingratiating, it is a bit.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe shows based on true-life stories

But Morgan is aware of the perils of laying on the sensitivity too thick and can still evoke his laddish side. Besides, his lightbulb moment appears to have arrived before the #TimesUp movement, with his adolescent insecurity protecting itself in a regressive pack mentality, right up until it didn’t. A candid and drolly amusing mea culpa from a comic trying to become a better man.

JAY RICHARDSON

Ends tomorrow

For unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's festivals coverage, subscribe here