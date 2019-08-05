Comedy Review: Nick Revell: Eurasia's Most Eligible Psychopaths And Their Lovely Homes, Stand 4, Edinburgh

No-one tells stories like Nick Revell. Words pour out of the man like shiny tokens from a slot machine when someone hits the jackpot.

Nick Revell: Eurasia's Most Eligible Psychopaths And Their Lovely Homes, Stand 4, Edinburgh ***

Some make sense, some don’t. A Nick Revell story is like a verbal white-water rafting adventure. And it always starts so gently. Like this year … just a moment in the park with Sophie the Influencer and a puff on some weed rolled in paper printed with one of Philip Dick’s best-loved works. And down the Revell Rabbithole we go.

READ MORE: 4 dance highlights from the 2019 Edinburgh festivals



There is no stopping, no breathing, just narrative shot through with random thoughts, pointed asides and, initially, quite a lot of information about the Silk Road. One of Revell’s most accomplished skills is his ability to blend reality and fantasy, so that as you hurtle through the verbal rapids you will suddenly ricochet off something and realise that a brilliant political point has just been made, or spin around only to find that you have just been hit with a smart socio-political insight. The hour is a real head rush (no drugs necessary). A master of his craft.

KATE COPSTICK

Until 25 August

Subscribe here for all of The Scotsman's extensive festivals coverage