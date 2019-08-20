Comedy Review: Naomi Karavani: Dominant, Just the Tonic at Marlyn’s Wynd (Venue 296), Edinburgh

It’s an unfortunate show title because Naomi Karavani does not dominate the room tonight.

The Jewish Yemeni New Yorker has some promising ideas but her room is dominated by a group of men who are simply too drunk to be in a comedy gig.

Material about her ethnic origins, her former career as a teacher and her passion for archaeology does not get the chance to fly.

Her blow job material is risky in the circumstances. A more experienced comic might have chucked them out or shut them up – but good on her for trying to brave it out.

Until 25 August. Today 8:05pm