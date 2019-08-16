Comedy review: Mocking a Murderer, PBH's Free Fringe @ Bar Bados, Edinburgh

There is much to enjoy in this hour.

Mocking a Murderer, PBH's Free Fringe @ Bar Bados, Edinburgh * *

The concept is interesting, there is plenty for fans of serial killers and their work, one through thread concerning Lovell’s schoolmate/serial killer genuinely keeps you wanting more, and we get a lovely running gag about the deficiencies of a posh, all-boy school education.

The ‘how to get away with murder’ thread is not a bad way to weave in more killer facts and the picture quiz ‘just a bit of fun’ (although today we saw Nazis everywhere). The show just needs a much better performance to realise its potential.

Until 24 August

