Comedy Review: Micky Overman Presents: Presenting Miss Micky Overman, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

One of the things I loved about Dutch comic Micky Overman’s debut show is that she talked so frankly and was so funny about sex.

Mike Overman Presents: Presenting Miss Micky Overman, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh ***

But her openness prompted a horrifying encounter with an audience member, which severely compromised her and made her feel unsafe. I won’t tell you what happened as she reveals it in her show – but I hope no other female comic has to go through something like that again.

To avoid any misunderstandings in the future Overman has decided to define herself very clearly in this show. She is tall, she is Dutch, she’s a comic who sometimes talks about sex. The conceit is that she will do the most stereotypically Dutch lady comic show ever – in order to be absolutely clear that she is in control. I admire her fortitude but the trouble with the concept is that it makes the show too much about the techniques of comedy and not enough about anything else. She’s become irritatingly self-conscious about what she is doing on stage.

I like Overman best when she’s being random, weird and opinionated. And I absolutely wish women had the freedom to talk dirty on stage without putting themselves in danger.

Until 25 August