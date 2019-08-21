Comedy review: Matt Winning: It’s the End of the World as We Know It, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Matt Winning, left, was talking about climate change long before it became de rigeur to wring hands on the subject, just possibly too late for us to do anything about it.

Matt Winning: It’s the End of the World as We Know It, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh * * *

Pulling no punches on the gravity of the situation, the stand-up and environmental scientist of 11 years standing questions whether we can sufficiently modify our behaviour to avert disaster.

READ MORE: The best jokes from this year's Fringe



With his tone fluctuating between the deadly serious and exasperated flippancy, this is an accessible cri de coeur from a performer with generally dubious mastery of French. Alongside teen idols Busted, whom he jokingly credits with prophetic foresight, Dr Winning pretty much has the entire comedic climate lecturing field to himself at the moment. And he exploits the chance to share some ominous facts and unexplored, unlikely humour. For example, have you ever considered how climate change is like Michael Jackson? Breaking down the lifestyle changes necessary to slow the apocalypse, it’s intermittently sobering between laughs. Yet he ultimately finds glimmers of hope in the younger generation’s activism and cedes the floor to them for a direct address. Passionate, engaging and consistently funny, It’s The End of the World is an urgent dispatch.

Until 25 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​