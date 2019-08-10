Comedy Review: Konstantin Kisin: Orwell That Ends Well, Gilded Balloon Teviot (Venue 14), Edinburgh

Have your say

Konstantin Kisin made international headlines last year, after his decision to decline a university gig because of its safe space policies about “offensive” comedy.

His elevation since has been a running of the gauntlet to capitalise on his newfound notoriety, retain his freedom of speech principles and then mock all that.

As a Russian-born Jew who’s known hard times, he would have had enough subject matter for his Fringe debut sooner or later.

But the acclamation and questioning of his motives have gifted him an almighty amount to playfully kick against.

Poised, thoughtful and mischievous, it’s to the Edinburgh student’s enormous credit that he’s arranged everything into a coherent story.

Kisin is a wittily astute commentator with the stand-up chops to make plenty from his infamy.

Until 26 August. Today 9pm. ***

