Comedy review: Kayla McQuarrie, Mash House, Edinburgh

She is 25 minutes late for her own show but says she will give us a cut down version.

Kayla McQuarrie, Mash House, Edinburgh * *

This is a canter through Kayla's life with special reference to her father's alcoholism, an infected cyst on her neck and her experiences as a trans woman. It all seems a bit scattergun and superficial. At the end she explains she deliberately turns all her traumatic experiences into jokes and muses that perhaps that is not the healthiest of ways to deal with them.

Certainly if she is sacrificing a single iota of her mental health for the sake of this comedy, the sacrifice is not worth it.

Until 25 August

