Comedy review: Harriet Braine: Les Admirables, Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh

In one of her previous shows the prodigiously talented Harriet Braine wrote a whole cycle of songs about famous artists – including one fiendishly catchy tune about Rennie Mackintosh.

Harriet Braine: Les Admirables, Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh * * *

This year, inspired by her grandmothers – a doctor and a biologist – she’s written a collection of witty songs about female scientists.

We hear how Hedy Lamarr invented WiFi, Ada Lovelace figured out computer programming and Valentina Tereschkova was the first woman in space. Braine has an educational bent and there are always some interesting facts in among her material.

In terms of musical styles there is everything here – from Lloyd Webber to Gilbert and Sullivan , Bach to Kate Bush. She accompanies herself on the guitar as well as performing a convincing trumpet solo just by pursing her lips.

She’s also put together a funny slide show – which includes pictures of her grandmothers and of herself in various school and university productions.

Braine is a musical magpie, a great collector of accents, styles and ideas and her show is bursting with visual and musical jokes. It’s all a bit scattergun, but this is a highly enjoyable hour.

Until 25 August. Today 6pm.

