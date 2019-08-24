Comedy review: Grant Busé: Touché Busé, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Edinburgh

Long-haired Australian musical comic Grant Busé has an unenviable problem that he confronts towards the end of his show – the spectre of Tim Minchin which casts a long shadow over his career.

Grant Busé: Touché Busé, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose * * *

More determinedly crowd-pleasing, Busé concerns himself with lower hanging fruit than his countryman and frankly is neither the songwriter, nor has the stage presence, of his more illustrious nemesis.

But ignore that as you must and there’s enough to entertain here towards the end of the evening. Recently moved to London, the puppyish Busé has had a tough year and is desperately seeking a relationship, his flirtatious overtures in his opening number part of an easygoing rapport that he establishes with the crowd, to the extent of having his own cheerleader for his coveted and hard-clung-to appearance in Neighbours.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Fringe: Comedy review: The Man

He channels tidiness guru Marie Kondo for a seductive croon and Bobby McFerrin for an endearing canter through millennial anxiety. Satirising pop music’s unoriginality and capacity to consume itself, he nevertheless leans heavily on the popularity and hummability of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah for a rousing uplift to the hour, though it must be acknowledged that he intuits how to get the best out of the marks he drags onstage. Sporadically witty and undeniably tuneful, Touché Busé is unexacting fun.

JAY RICHARDSON

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to all of The Scotsman's festivals coverage, subscribe here