Comedy review: Filippo Spreafico, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House, Edinburgh

Filippo Spreafico announces he is giving up stand up comedy. I am not entirely convinced, on tonight’s showing, that he ever took it up.

Filippo Spreafico, Laughing Horse @ The Counting House (Venue 170) * * *

Which is not to say we do not spend a strangely entertaining hour with him, but this is more like a lively latin version of Ed Aczel’s anti-comedy and it is delightful. His songs do not rhyme, his jokes have no punchlines and his stories rarely boast any point.

But put it all together with Fillipo’s irrepressible Italian-ness and you have something rather lovely. His skills with an audience are everything you might expect from a young Italian male and he is just one step away from offering the bella signorina a grind of his peppercorns but it is fun. We pick joke subjects out of a hat – I particularly enjoyed ‘the womb’ and ‘pornography’ – and Filippo shows us why these jokes have pretty much ended his career.

He has a lovely singing voice, when you can hear it over the eight piece band belting out covers in the Pear Tree Courtyard. It would not be the greatest loss to stand up if Filippo gave up. But it would be a real shame if you did not enjoy him before he goes.

Until 25 August.

