Comedy review: Ed MacArthur: Humoresque, Voodoo Rooms

This is a sweet show from Ed and several of his pupils, one of whom, Leo, is undoubtedly in the running for one of those Best Joke of the Fringe prizes.

Ed MacArthur: Humoresque, Voodoo Rooms * * *

It is worth going to the show for his joke alone. However you will also get an hour packed with fun songs and lots of laughs, given a truly touching and unexpected ending.

It is a really nicely constructed show. Of course, Ed is a music teacher by day, so one might expect no less. We are entertained by a little bit of Andy Murray, some John Denver, a murmur of Radiohead and a Brexit joke.

Ed sings a love song to his North Face Jacket and bemoans (in song) his failure to be a child prodigy. This is a gentle hour of well-mannered fun (although they do say a true gentleman is someone who knows how to play the accordion, but doesn't).

The kids' voices pepper the show with sweet silliness, and the mix of chat and a load of songs works really well. There is even a bit of a singalong and an opportunity to enjoy a counter-melody moment. Perfectly timed for an easy, enjoyable start to your Fringe day

Until 25 August

