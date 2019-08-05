Comedy Review: Detour: A Show About Changing Your Mind, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Edinburgh

Diana Dinerman's show is well-named at least. It veers all over the map, taking in some points of interest - but you may not feel the journey worthwhile.

Detour: A Show About Changing Your Mind, Underbelly, Bristo Square, **

Formerly a Los Angeles PhD cultural historian, Dinerman hit a writer's block and chose to reinvent herself, first as a comedian and now as a storyteller with this rather obsessively self-analytical show.

She can be an engaging storyteller when she is relating events that actually happened to her but less so when raking over the coals of her own consciousness or relating LA's importance to the development of modern dance. She's not without insight but this is a pretty dry hour.

RORY FORD

Until 26 August

Subscribe here for access to all of The Scotsman's festival reviews