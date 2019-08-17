Comedy review: David Correos, Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh

It is an horrific thing to see a better than average performer so unhappy with his show and how it is going that he breaks down on stage.

David Correos, Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh *

But sixteen performances on the bounce will do that. Correos had an extraordinary hour of mayhem and yukkiness last year which I loved. His 'friends' advised him to do straight stand up this year. He is not a straight stand up. Pinot Noir and a tiny audience do not help his mood tonight.

Cut your losses, David, do what you are good at. Audiences, go help him climb back on the old pantomime horse.

Until 26 August

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​