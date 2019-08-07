Comedy Review: Darcie Silver: I Know You Are, The Brass Monkey, Edinburgh

Go and see this show. I get the feeling that it will improve with every decent audience it gets.

Darcie Silver: I Know You Are, The Brass Monkey, Edinburgh **

The short-form comic works harder than anyone and Darcie has some lovely lines and mines some fertile, new comedy ground. Onstage she is gently charming and just needs more confidence and ease of delivery.

Occasionally she tells a little bit of a story and she seems to relax, the comedy flows, her natural funny comes through. She has a unique presence, fragile and very feminine. It could be just what comedy needs.

Until 18 August

