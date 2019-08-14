Comedy review: Daniel Connell: Piece of Piss, Underbelly Bristo Square, Edinburgh

If you like a liberal sprinkling of Animal Planet mixed with your comedy then Daniel Connell is your man.

Daniel Connell: Piece of Piss, Underbelly Bristo Square (Venue 302) * * *

This soft-spoken rural Aussie has stories about fruit bats as big as foxes, horrible runaway horses, scary birds and deadly spiders.

Connell has an easy charm and brings a real flavour of the Australian bush into the room. This isn’t hipster Australia – it’s a world where men are men, kids are cheeky little larrikins and people love to burn stuff in the backyard.

Connell has a relaxed story telling style but doesn’t really reveal enough about himself and how he really thinks and feels about life. We meet his father – who loves bonfires and his nephew – who has a filthy mouth – but don’t get to know much about Connell – beyond that he works as a comic and lives in Melbourne. Nevertheless he is a warm and likeable performer and has some interesting offbeat stories.

It is an enjoyable hour with a refreshingly outdoorsy feel and you’ll learn some potentially very useful facts about what to do when magpies attack.

Until 25 August.

