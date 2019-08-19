Comedy review: Conversation Garden on Love Island, Just the Tonic @ The Grassmarket Centre, Edinburgh

This improvised comedy gameshow, loosely based on the ITV 2 hit Love Island allows the audience to choose where the action is going next.

Conversation Garden on Love Island (A Decide Your Own Misadventure), Just the Tonic @ The Grassmarket Centre, Edinburgh * *

There are animated segments, created using the Sims computer game, a narrator who operates the computer gadgetry and live music from a keyboard player at the side of the stage.

To say there is a lack of energy from the three male actors would be an understatement. They mostly sit languidly in deckchairs in their underpants. Oh and there are no women. Just a selection of blow up sex dolls.

It’s mercifully short – which is something.

Until 25 August

