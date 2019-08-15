Comedy review: Christopher KC: Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Rice, Gilded Balloon Teviot

Christopher KC pretty much has the broad Glaswegian Chinese comic thing to himself.

Christopher KC: Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Rice, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh * *

And he uses it well, but needs to have more focus, smoother segues, and a bit more energy to sustain an audience's enjoyment for an hour. There is a lot here that has great potential but it feels a little bit 'fling a load of stuff in a wok, stir fry and hope it becomes something like a dish.'

Rice, for a start, yellowface in movies and The Great Wall all provided great, fresh chunks of entertainment although all felt unexplored. Christopher also desperately needs an ending. And “That is my time, goodbye” is not it.

Until 25 August

