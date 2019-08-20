Comedy review: Brodi Snook: Handful, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh

Fringe stand-up is built on shows like Brodi Snook’s debut, where a comic has been inspired to take a casually delivered slight and make it into a backbone of their hour.

Brodi Snook: Handful, Gilded Balloon Teviot, Edinburgh * * *

Hence why the smug, hippy date who called her a “handful” gets his pseudy boorishness witheringly mocked. Hence too how her ex-boyfriend argued himself into the show.

Dryly caustic, London-based Australian Snook appears confident.

Her dating life might be a disaster. And she initially struggled moving from her small town to the metropolis. But she’s forthright and an assured presence at the mic, even when she’s recounting her adolescent mistakes, the vulnerability and intense dislike she’s experienced around certain men. Her proposal for a date review website to warn other women of rancid suitors is vividly evoked and seems plausible enough. And she owns a friend’s description of her as a “female Alfie”, meeting up with guys all over town.

Though she’s invariably on the front foot, she’s nevertheless open about her self-esteem issues. And she drops a disclosure of toxic masculinity that casts her previous routines in sharper, more disturbing relief. Destabilised for almost a year, this acerbically funny performer is now getting back to bad habits.

Until 26 August

