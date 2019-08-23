Comedy review: Becky Fury's One Hour To Save The World (in 55 Minutes), PBH's Free Fringe @ Waverley Bar

Becky is an anarchist.

Becky Fury's One Hour To Save The World (in 55 Minutes), PBH's Free Fringe @ Waverley Bar * * *

You can tell that by her show, which isn’t so much a show as a collection of things she thinks it is important that we think about. She is an enthusiastic, in-yer- face performer and when she talks about the world being at “peak c**t” you know she really means it.

For those who object to the use of the c-word, this show will be tricky because it is roughly half the word count of the entire 40 minutes. But Becky flings it about with a positively Glaswegian lack of venom. There is charm and honesty to what she is saying that takes the sting out of pretty much everything.

Becky has graphs, maps, and the occasional photo to back up her assertions that we are approaching the point of no return, and if we do not change now it will be too late. But she is not talking about reusable cups and no-dairy cheeses; what she is pushing for is just that we all behave like decent human beings. Although one great line in the show would persuade us otherwise. Radical stuff. I told you she is an anarchist.

Until 25 August

Kate Copstick

