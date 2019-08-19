Comedy review: Bad Aunts, Gilded Balloon Tollbooth, Edinburgh

These ladies seem great fun when you meet them outside.

Bad Aunts, Gilded Balloon Tollbooth, Edinburgh *

But, administrative errors aside, I have no idea what they are doing in the comedy section.

This appears to be a three hander play with chinks in the fourth wall through which escapes some sphincter-puckering audience participation. It is not remotely funny other than in the “peculiar” sense and, as theatre, resembles three prototype sitcom characters simply trapped on a stage.

At one point we (do not even think about asking why) have the delightful Claire Lenahan performing rather an excellent card trick.

For this relief, much thanks.

Until 25 August

