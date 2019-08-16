Comedy review: Arson in the Queen's Swans: Peter Buckley Hill. Globe Bar, Edinburgh

The man who created the Free Fringe is always worth an hour of your day.

Arson in the Queen's Swans: Peter Buckley Hill. Globe Bar, Edinburgh * * *

If this really is his last year then not seeing this show would be like failing to enjoy one last ride hanging off the back of a Routemaster and jumping off in between stops, before they were taken out of service. The show is rumpled and shambolic and an absolute joy.

“I seem to have started” he says, at about five minutes in.

Amongst the silly songs and the ramble of non-sequiturs we get Latin puns and poems about poets and, as always, the show is written on the basis that if PBH thinks it is funny, it goes in. Those who remember the Cadbury’s Flake song and Speedy Gonzales are perhaps more likely to be more entertained but, for younger viewers, we get cookies and vegans and even Ronan Keating plus a fascinating five minutes on downstream marketing.

PBH is the ultimate idiosyncratic comic. His work is the result of a massive brain going out to play in some unlikely places. We shall not see his like again. Which is a great shame for comedy at the Fringe

Until 24 August.

