Comedy review: Arabella Weir: Does My Mum Loom Big In This? Assembly George Square Studios – Two, Edinburgh

Arabella Weir was the young woman in The Fast Show who, no matter what the situation, always asked: “Does my bum look big in this?”

Arabella Weir: Does My Mum Loom Big In This? Assembly George Square Studios – Two * * *

In her first-ever one woman show, the comic actress and writer reveals she had her mother to thank for her famous catchphrase.

Practically from the moment she was born, her mum told her she was too fat, leaving her with issues of self- esteem which have never left her. Weir’s mum was a posh, high-achieving, well-educated Scot – who was appalled to think she could have a fat child.

As a result, Weir spent her entire childhood believing she was to blame for everything – becoming crippled with a sense of self -doubt she has never managed to shake off.

This is an honest and interesting account of how it feels to be rejected by an unfeeling parent – and how the sense of being unworthy never leaves you – no matter how successful you become.

Weir is a warm and engaging storyteller, whose tale prompts smiles and nods of recognition from her audience.

It’s an entertaining hour, which also celebrates her mother, who was eccentric and very funny – although probably not fit to look after a child.

CLAIRE SMITH

Until 25 August

