Comedy review: Anna Drezen: Okay Get Home Safe!, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Opening with news coverage of the Ted Bundy trial, Anna Drezen's Fringe debut reflects the exploding popularity of True Crime stories and their fascination for young women like her.

Anna Drezen: Okay Get Home Safe!, Pleasance Courtyard * * *

The New Yorker claims this isn't going to be one of those poignantly sad stand-up shows in which she discloses her trauma. But the signs are ominous. A wannabe actor of considerable privilege, she studied at RADA and was romantically affected by a stage combat instructor, despite her future typecasting requiring little swordplay. So far, so self-mocking. But she then introduces a device of cutting to spoof commercial whenever hinting at something darker.

A self-defence mechanism and satire on the news machine's packaging of the horrific and trivial, it's deliberately jarring. Digging into serial killers' attractiveness, her self-esteem and society's mixed messages for female sexuality, there then follows the funniest, most comedy club-ready section of the show, Drezen's admission of her “trash DNA”. Disturbingly, it feels like she might be setting up some genetic victim-blaming though. And when her denouement drops, it's a doozy, an ending that's narratively logical, yet inexplicably perfunctory in closing a comedy hour. And as Drezen testifies in aside, you know you're not getting the whole story.

JAY RICHARDSON

Until 25 August

