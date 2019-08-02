Comedy review: Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, Assembly George Square, Edinburgh

This is a friendly, funny hour. And the first time Aboriginal comedy has gone international, says one of the three comics on the bill (best not mention that to Craig Quartermaine). But this trio are more mainstream than Quartermaine, although, for First Nation comics, politics pretty much comes, as it were, with the territory.

Aboriginal Comedy Allstars, Assembly George Square (Venue 17) ***

Kevin Kropinyeri is an old-school punchy, matey comedian with a dozen ways to talk black and a cunning plan to increase the percentage of Aboriginal peoples in Australia. Steph Tisdell is a glorious powerhouse of First Nation funny. Porn and gingers, white guilt, and stealth protesting make up a phenomenal twenty minutes from a comic who rightly won the Pinder Prize in Melbourne this year. Andy Saunders turns a slightly clichéd start into a wonderful routine about clenched teeth and his beat boxing tour is as accomplished as it is surprising. He has done his homework on Edinburgh and Wester Hailes takes a bit of a comedy pounding.

This is exactly the kind of show the Fringe needs. Fresh voices, new perspectives. And properly entertaining. As Kevin might say – this show is deadly. Go see it and you will understand.

Kate Copstick

Until 26 August.