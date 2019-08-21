Children's theatre review: Slime, Pleasance Pop-Up: Central Library, Edinburgh

Bearing the double advantage of combining a Fringe show with a visit to the library – although audiences and their children will have to go next door for the Children’s Library – the set for Slime by Hull’s Herd Theatre has been specially constructed on a lower floor landing of the building.

Slime, Pleasance Pop-Up: Central Library (Venue 462) * * *

It’s enclosed, with its own doorway and ante-cloakroom, and inside another world is created; a microscopic garden lined with pastel foam panels cut into leaf and grass shapes, with mats and stools where the audience can make themselves comfortable.

Into this space arrive Slug (Lucy Bairstow), all in yellow with a bag of ‘slime’ across her shoulder, and Caterpillar (Finlay McGuigan), clad in green and ready to pull his cocoon on and begin his butterfly transformation. The pair have spotted a nice green leaf dangling overhead, but the gardener’s poison pellets below it are a lethal hazard standing between the friends and their dinner; together they attempt to find a way of reaching it using found objects, so one can be fed and the other grow.

Aimed at children between the ages of two and five, Sam Caseley’s play and Ruby Thompson’s direction offer simple, almost wordless action which introduces concepts of friendship, cooperation, disagreement and resolution in terms which small minds can easily grasp.

Until 24 August.

