Children's show review: Comète, Assembly Checkpoint, Edinburgh

It’s never too early for music-loving parents to get their kids in the gig-going habit, as demonstrated by Belgian indie band Comète, who are rocking child-friendly early mornings at Assembly Checkpoint throughout the Fringe.

Comète, Assembly Checkpoint (Venue 322) * * * *

If there is a more joyful way to start your Fringe day, I have yet to encounter it.

The premise is simple: this most likeable four-piece band play a regular set of varied covers drawn from the rock, pop and indie canon for an audience of children and their accompanying adults.

There is no talking down to the children, no specifically pitched kids’ tunes and no proscription of behaviour, as the assumption is that children and parents know how to have fun and express themselves to a rocking tune – in fact, a brother and sister who clearly knew the score were bopping in front of the stage from the moment the group fired off their take on The Beatles’ I Want to Hold Your Hand.

This is the first of many astutely chosen melodic standards, all played at a decent but not punishing volume – no need for baby ear defenders here.

Hot Chip’s Over and Overmakes for irresistible dancefloor fodder, there is happy anarchy in the toddler moshpit during The Clash’s Should I Stay Or Should I Go and ridiculously catchy Europop selections from Stereo Total’s Musique Automatique to Trio’s Da Da Da.

Age guidance suggests the show is most suitable for the over-5s but, in reality, younger siblings are just as engaged in the important business of pogoing, twisting, clapping, swaying and waving those phone lights along. Bouncing babies on their parents’ shoulders join the joyful throng on the dancefloor.

The fun is over far too soon but Comète are called back for that time-honoured encore and we are treated to a rendition of Serge Gainsbourg’s Eurovision classic Poupée de cire, Poupée de son which, like the rest of the show, was sheer delight.

Until 26 August.

