Cabaret and Variety reviews: Reuben Kaye | The Kaye Hole, Assembly Checkpoint, Edinburgh

It’s always a good sign when a show takes most of its running time to get to its starting point and you don’t mind a bit.

Reuben Kaye, Assembly Checkpoint, Edinburgh * * * *

The Kaye Hole, Assembly Checkpoint, Edinburgh * * * *

Reuben Kaye’s bravura cabaret is nominally structured around a powerfully formative experience from his Australian adolescence but it’s a long time coming. Instead, we’re glamorously steamrollered by Kaye’s megawatt charm, room-filling voice, whipcrack timing and remorseless audience interaction.

The sequins and smut come flying at such a pace, and the mash-ups of, say, ZZ Top and Kurt Weill, command the attention such that you barely notice the growing roster of cultural references peppering Kaye’s material – a glance at the Brontës here, a cute disquisition on Berlini there – or indeed the increasingly barbed doses of social critique.

When, late in the show, the narrative does kick in, it turns out to be a superbly balanced miniature epic of longing and desire, glamour and violence, trauma and redemption – all delivered with eroticism and pathos tangled up with daringly camp absurdity.

READ MORE: 8 Fringe First winners from week two



Having battered any normative defences into submission early on, Kaye has us wrapped round his little finger, leaving us both fascinated and appalled, before closing the deal with a showstopper. It’s quite the masterclass in using high entertainment to challenge and provoke without letting the joins show.

Meanwhile, at weekends, Kaye also hosts The Kaye Hole, an even more unbuttoned late-night variety spree. There’s some overlapping material, as you’d expect, but a looser, hair-down vibe makes for ramped-up audience entanglement and extra-macabre material.

As well as rotating guests from shows around the Fringe – the night I went featured master pop pasticheurs Frisky and Mannish and grotesque clowns The Long Pigs – there’s also cracking regular support from sensational fire-breathing burlesquer Kitty Bang Bang, stupendous sword-swallower Heather Holliday and compelling acrobatic contortionist Beau Sargent.

Both shows until 25 August.

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here​