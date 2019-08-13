Cabaret and variety: Ask a Stripper, Heroes at Bob’s Blundabus

Well this is one of those experiences that could only happen at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Ask a Stripper, Heroes at Bob’s Blundabus, * * *

We are on the top of a bus – having a Q and A with two naked women in pink legwarmers and plastic stripper shoes.

Stacey Clare, aka The Ethical Stripper and Morag, aka Gypsy Charms, have 30 years experience in the sex industry between them and are here to answer anything we want to ask.

You don’t get to be a sex worker without being an excellent conversationalist and these women are amazing – funny, clever, charming and politically astute.

As well as being the creative team behind Voodoo Rooms Fringe strip show The Illicit Thrill, this spirited duo are activists – who are campaigning to improve safety and working conditions for women working in clubs.

The conversation is explicit, interesting and revealing. We get a real glimpse of backstage camaraderie.

They reveal how they deal with problem clients, which song all strippers hate and why Gypsy Charms once concealed a photograph of Nigel Farage in her pants.

There are some surprising revelations - apparently in Edinburgh it pays to know about combine harvesters – one of the busiest weekends of the year is the Royal Highland Show.

CLAIRE SMITH

Until 25 August

