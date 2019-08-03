Bumper crowd welcomes LA Philharmonic for thrilling Edinburgh Festival opener at Tynecastle

Have your say

Edinburgh gave a glorious August evening welcome to one of the world’s leading orchestras as a huge crowd packed Tynecastle Park for a unique performance.

The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra - invited to the Gorgie stadium shortly after Hearts owner Ann Budge had coincidentally seen them play in the US - thrilled a 15,000-strong audience.

Picture: Alistair Linford

Free tickets for the event were snapped-up within 90 minutes of being made available, attracting music-lovers from across the country to the one-off event.

A special red carpet entrance for music-lovers who turned up dressed in costumes matching the movie soundtracks being performed left fans thrilled as they were given a special welcome.

The Edinburgh International Festival curtain-raiser was a resounding success, with Tynecastle rocking to music not normally associated with a packed football stadium on a Saturday afternoon.

The stadium resounded to the much-loved themes created by Hollywood composer John Williams for classic movies like Star Wars, Jaws, Harry Potter and ET: The Extra Terrestrial.

Picture: Alistair Linford

The music of Bernard Herrman, best known for his work Sunset Boulevard and The Philadelphia Story, also featured.

Fiona Hyslop was among the attendees. Picture: Alistair Linford