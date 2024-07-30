Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas to premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe

Join Fiddlefox and Baby Shark for an immersive musical experience as they travel to different lands around the world seeking a lost friend, while experiencing the sights and sounds of each culture through song, magic, and story. July 31-Aug 17 @ Gilded Balloon Patter House (Dram).

Designed for children ages 1-10, audience members will participate in a choose your own adventure style program, encountering a variety of friendly beasts along the way such as a kangaroo, elephant, crab, and brown bear. On this multimedia voyage, visit diverse parts of the globe, including South Africa, Japan, Australia, and Brazil.

Lead performers Eldar the Magician, and the award-winning Blue Violin, are joined by an assorted cast of voice actors. Children will join the cast in the songs and dances of the world around us, while being mesmerized by magical exploits along the way.

The Music Makers Foundation is a non-profit organization which has published over 70+ books for young children focused on celebrating the diverse songs and stories of the planet including the “Fiddlefox World Heritage Songbook and Storybook series”. Music Makers Foundation has also served over one thousand children through our childcare centers throughout the United States.

Baby Shark and Tails of the Seven Seas

Performer, the Blue Violin is the former 1st violinist of the Boston String Quartet, and has performed with Sesame Street, John Mayer, Paul Simon, Jennifer Holliday, the Turtle Island Quartet, and members of Celtic Woman and Riverdance. Blue Violin has appeared as soloist with the Prague Metropolitan Symphony and Athens Recording Orchestra.

The show will be 60 minutes with a short break.

If you would like more information please email [email protected]. Tickets at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/baby-shark-and-tails-of-the-seven-seas

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzCG-K1l_co

What people are saying:

"Explores different ways of sparking musical interest" Boston Globe

"Mature depth and musical prowess" Tower Records

"Combining contemporary and classical styles" Miami Herald

"A once in a lifetime experience" Peoria Journal Star

"Sheer artistry" Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier

"Groundbreaking and innovative" I Am Modern