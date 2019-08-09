All the Scotsman critics' 5-star reviews from the Edinburgh Festivals so far

On the hunt for the best shows across the Edinburgh Festivals? So are our critics. Catch up on every single one of our five-star-rated shows below.

THEATRE

The Secret River, King’s Theatre (Until 10 August)

“It’s unlikely, though, that any show in Edinburgh this year will confront themes of colonialism more directly, or bring them together with more power, than the Sydney Theatre Company’s mighty Australian epic The Secret River, based on the best-selling novel by Kate Grenville, adapted by Andrew Bovell and directed by Neil Armfield.”

Until The Flood, Traverse Theatre (Until 25 August)

“In Until The Flood, the subject is the 2014 killing of young black man Michael Brown by a young white policeman in Ferguson, Missouri, which helped inspire the Black Lives Matter movement, and exposed bitter and frightening racial fault-lines in American society.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 for kids: 9 shows aimed at children



How Not To Drown, Traverse Theatre (Until 25 August)

"Brilliantly told by a cast of just five actors, including Dritan Kastrati himself, the play charts the decline of Dritan’s part of Kosovo into post-civil-war devastation, and his father’s heart-wrenching decision to send 11-year-old Dritan on the perilous journey to join his brother in England. It takes us through the journey itself, and then, perhaps most tragically, through Dritan’s sometimes shocking experience at the hands of the British “care” system."

MUSIC

West Side Story, Usher Hall

“To say that Bernstein’s West Side Story has “an evergreen quality”, as conductor John Eliot Gardiner rightly claims in a written introduction to this synopsised Festival presentation, is to understate its visceral, timeless, gut-churning impact.”

Steven Osborne, Queens Hall

“Nobody in the audience had chosen to hear Osborne’s programme of visionary Schubert and Messiaen – but then an unexpected encounter can, as in this case, be unforgettable.”

DANCE

Scottish Ballet: The Crucible, Playhouse

“Scottish Ballet has many achievements to celebrate in its new production, but perhaps the biggest is this – in less than ten minutes we’re fully invested in the characters.”

For unlimited access to The Scotsman's festival coverage, subscribe here.​

