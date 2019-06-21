Edinburgh Festival 2019: 4 of the best free Fringe shows for kids and families

Have your say

The annual Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 will take place from 2 to 26 August - with plenty of free events suitable for children and families.

Here are some of the best kid-friendly shows in this year’s programme.

Miro Kokenov The Fantastic Magic Show is a unique experience for all the family and includes a lot of participation from the kids.

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat

Presented by Charlotte Country Day School, the National Theatre's adaptation comes to life in Dr. Seuss's classic story.

When?

Sat 3 August.

Where?

Eric Liddell Centre, Edinburgh. South Wing.

What time?

10:00 – 10:30, 11:30 – 12:00, 13:00 – 13:30, 14:30 – 15:00 and 16:00 – 16:30.

Miro Kokenov The Fantastic Magic Show

When?

1, 2 and 3 August

Where?

Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters, Edinburgh. Maggie’s Chamber.

What time?

11:30 – 12:30

Jo Jingles – Jo Tours Bonnie Scotland

Jo Jingles is back for more Fringe fun and this year's theme is a tour of Scotland.

When?

7-10 August

Where?

Main Hall, Murrayfield Parish Church,2b Ormidale Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 6EQ.

What time?

10:00 – 10:50, 11:30 – 12:20 and 13:30 – 14:20

Maths Madness with Kyle D Evans

This hour-long performance brings together audience participation and some mind-bending mathematical concepts, all delivered in an accessible fashion for both children and their parents.

When?

3-12 August

Where?

The Loft. The Outhouse, 12a Broughton Street Lane, Edinburgh

What time?

11:30 – 12:30

For more information about events for children and families at Edinburgh Fringe 2019, visit: edinburghfestival.list.co.uk/events/kids/