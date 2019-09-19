Edinburgh Christmas Market 2019: dates, opening times, stalls and things to do

Edinburgh's cobbled pathways, hidden alleys and rolling hills make it the perfect backdrop for a Christmas-time wander.

Once the frost hits the air, ideally accompanied by a little snow, Scotland's capital becomes a veritable winter wonderland.

Picture: Edinburgh Christmas Market

It's no surprise then that Christmas has quickly become one of Edinburgh's busiest periods.

Read more: How to get tickets for CBeebies first ever Christmas show in Edinburgh​

Since Underbelly took over organising the city's festivities, the estimated value of its Christmas-time attractions has risen to around £113 million, with tourists pouring in from all over to join in the festivities.

One of the highlights of the city's seasonal offerings is its Christmas Market – the ideal place to do a little gift shopping, revive yourself with a hot drink or to just stroll through on a calm winter's eve.

Picture: Edinburgh Christmas Market

Read More: Kelvingrove Art Gallery to be transformed into million pound magical Christmas wonderland

You can never start planning for Christmas too early, so here's everything you need to know about this year's market.

When is the market happening?

The market will open for the first time this year at 1pm on Sunday 17 November.

It will then be open between 10am and 10pm every day until Christmas Eve, when it will close two hours earlier than usual.

After that, it will re-open twice more - at 12pm on Boxing Day and again on New Year's Day - before packing up for good.

Where will it be?

The market will be setting up shop at East Princess Street Gardens, right by Waverley Station.

What does it cost?

Entrance to the full marketplace is completely free!

What’s there to do at the market?

The market's huge selection of stalls sell all kinds of unique products – from home-baked goods to hand-crafted jewellery.

There’s a wide array of street food stalls, serving up comfort food from across the globe.

To wash it all down, the bars are stocked with seasonal mulled drinks, boozy hot chocolates and a wide selection of other beverages.

This year, Johnnie Walker Bothy Bar will provide a glittering retreat from the hustle and bustle of the marketplace.

The cosy two-floored bar will boast a range of whisky cocktails and hot toddies – just the thing to defrost you after braving the winter cold.

For those too young to be tucking into the single malts – and those still young in spirit – there will also be several rides, including the ever-popular Big Wheel.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, there are all kinds of sweet treats to be picked up – ideal for spreading Christmas cheer. In the past, this has included freshly-made churros, macaroons and an eclectic range of flavoured fudge.

Details of exactly what 2019’s market will contain are still being kept under wraps, it’s safe to assume that this Chistmas will bring a mix of old favourites and brand new stalls for visitors to enjoy.