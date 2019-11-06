Edinburgh Christmas Lights switch-on 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season officially kicks off in the Capital this month with the popular Christmas light switch on.

Edinburgh’s Light Night is back to start the festivities this Christmas – here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Christmas lights switch on?

This year Light Night – Edinburgh’s Christmas lights switch on event – will take place on Sunday 17 November from 3.30pm until 5pm on the Royal Mile. This free event will feature performances from choirs across Scotland in front of an expected 20,000 strong crowd, ready to witness the start of Christmas in the Capital.

What to expect

Hosted by Forth Radio’s Arlene Stuart, the event will have performances by Edinburgh’s Little Voices Big Stars, Rock Choir Live and the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh’s Community Choir (who you can see performing An Edinburgh Christmas Carol later this month), Intercultural Youth Scotland and Ama-zing Harmonies.

As well as this Santa will be making a ‘flying visit’ followed by a finale of a pyrotechnics display. The Christmas tree on the Mound will also be lit during Light Night.

As with previous years, it’s expected to be a popular and busy event, so be prepared for this by arriving in plenty of time and use public transport if possible.

Despite being busy, visitors needn’t worry about missing out as two big screens will be located on key spots on the street. Volunteers from OneCity Trust, the official charity partner of Edinburgh’s Christmas, will be collecting donations at the event.

For more information on what’s on this festive period, please visit Edinburgh’s Christmas.

