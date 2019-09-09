Edinburgh Big Big Gin Festival with added yoga - all you need to know

GET ready to raise a glass and a leg at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.

This year’s Big Big Gin Festival boasts a series of Gin and Yin yoga sessions to ensure festival-goers leave feeling truly refreshed and relaxed.

Expert yoga instructor, Syra Fleetwood of Syra Yoga, and sponsors Old Curiosity Gin have teamed up to create special Gin and Yin sessions, which combine the two indulgences.

Yin yoga is a restorative practice that teaches how to slow down, release tension of the body and mind, and deeply relax.

Samples of gin will be available throughout each session to aid relaxation.

Suitable for beginners and experienced yogis alike, Syra explains, “Gin and Yin at the Big Big Gin Festival will be a fun experience, but also a deply nourishing practice that will leave you feeling calm and grounded.”

As well as sampling gin throughout the session, participants will be invited to seal in the benefits of the practice and connect with each other by soaking up the energy over a beautifully crafted gin cocktail at the send of the session.

That’s not all gin-lovers have got to look forward to at the Big Big Gin Festival.

This year’s event also hosts a range of must-see masterclasses and a marketplace of weird and wonderful gin-related products.

Want to meet the makers? Have a chat with the experts behind the likes of Orkney Gin, William Kerr’s Gin, Kinrara Distillery, Porters Gin, Black Thistle Gin, Highland Liquor Company, The Old Curiosity Distillery, Old Poison Gin, Hills & Harbour Gin, Lindun Gin, and 1881 Gin Peebles Hydro.

There will also be face-painters to add an extra fun factor, fabulous food to savour, live music to add to the festival atmosphere, and selfie walls and a photobooth to capture the memories.

The 2109 Big Big Gin Festival also introduces a brand-new VIP terrace area.

Tickets to this area have sold out for both Saturday sessions, with a limited number remaining for the Sunday session.

VIP Terrace ticket holders enjoy an additional welcome drink inside The Terrace area, guaranteed Terrace seating, a private cloakroom and concierge, a gin-infused sweet treat box, and a keepsake bamboo straw.

The Big Big Gin Festival takes place on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.

There are three sessions: Saturday 12pm-5pm, Saturday 7pm-12am, Sunday 12pm-5pm.

Gin and Yin will take place 12pm-1.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm on Saturday, and 12pm-1.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost £17, rising to £20 on the week of the event and include general admission to the event, one gin and tonic, one Big Big Gin Festival glass, and entry into the Meet the Maker zone where free samples will be available.

Gin and Yin tickets cost £30 and include access to one Gin and Yin session, a keepsake Big Big Gin Festival glass along, gin samples throughout the session and a full G&T at the end. You can upgrade to £40 tickets to get access to the actual Big Big Gin Festival after the session.

Tickets with VIP Terrace Access cost £30 and include one additional welcome drink inside The Terrace area, guaranteed Terrace seating, a private cloakroom and concierge, a gin-infused sweet treat box, and a keepsake bamboo straw.

For all tickets visit www.bigbigginfestival.com

Strictly over 18