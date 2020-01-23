Easter Road stadium to host to grand finale of four-day dramatisation of story of Easter across Edinburgh

Easter Road football stadium, the Scottish Parliament building, a nightclub, a police box, restaurants and parks will become venues for an epic dramatisation of the story of Easter.

The home of Hibernian Football Club will play host to the finale on Easter Sunday of a four-day event, which will chart the trial, death and resurrection of Jesus staged hour-by-hour in real time across the city.

Hundreds of performers drawn from theatre companies and community groups will bring a specially-created version of the "Easter Play" to life via drama, music and dance.

It is intended that the vast production will "spill out across the city and pop up in unexpected nooks and crannies," with audiences following it around the city.

Staged by community theatre company Cutting Edge, The Edinburgh Passion 2020 has been developed in the wake of annual dramatisations of the Easter story in Princes Street Gardens each year.

This year's large-scale production has been inspired by the a 72-hour production staged by the National Theatre of Wales, starring actor Michael Sheen.

Churches and homeless projects will be playing host to key scenes in the production, which will visit areas like Tollcross, Leith, the Royal Mile, Roseburn, Portobello and Duddingston.

Director Suzanne Lofthus said: "We’ve staged the Easter Play in Princes Street Gardens for 15 years. This year, we want the whole city to tell the story.

“The events of Easter are almost continuous — the trial of Jesus happens through the night — so that gave us the idea of telling the story in real time in different parts of the city and involving different local groups of all kinds.

“The people in the Easter story were just ordinary men and women to whom something extraordinary happened. We are surrounded by similar stories in our everyday lives, we just don’t always see them.

“A lot of my work is with those who find themselves more on the sidelines, whether that’s adults with additional support needs or people in prisons. I’m aware of how often we box people in and create barriers.

“This project is about tearing down those barriers, celebrating our humanity and seeing how powerful and inspiring it is when we leave those differences behind and work together. Someone described the project as a tapestry — it may look messy behind the scenes but when you weave it together, it creates something beautiful.”

Writer Kamala Santos added: “The Edinburgh Passion is special because it’s an attempt to tell the passion story in real-time from the Thursday evening through to Easter Sunday morning.

"The story will spill out across the city and pop up in unexpected nooks and crannies. People can move from scene to scene throughout the weekend, almost like an Easter pilgrimage.

“Retelling it in real-time, all over the city, with multiple groups involved is a way of bringing people closer to the action and the characters, and breaking it out of church buildings, where it is often left to stagnate.”