Developer Norman Springford quits as figurehead of controversial Princes Street Gardens revamp

The developer behind a controversial £25 million redevelopment of Edinburgh’s West Princes St Gardens is to step aside from the project in the wake of growing concerns about its impact on the park.



Former Edinburgh Playhouse owner Norman Springford, the founder of Apex Hotels, has pulled the plug on his role as figurehead of the Quaich Project, five years after unveiling his vision for the 19th century park.

The Quaich Project will transform West Princes Street Gardens if it is given the go-ahead by councillors and 25 million can be raised to pay for it.

The businessman has also walked away from the board of the Ross Development Trust, the charity involved in a public-private partnership with the city council to pursue a new open-air arena to replace the Ross Bandstand.

He said repeated questions over his involvement in the project, and claims that it would commercialise or “privatise” the park, had become a distraction, and that his departure would give it “the best chance of being realised.”

The Quaich Project said Mr Springford had "worked tirelessly" on the project, but had taken the decision to stand down to "ensure the project continues."

Although Mr Springford - who has awarded an MBE for services to Scottish tourism two years ago - is severing his direct links with the project, he is still prepared to donate £5 million - his original offer to help the city overhaul the park.

Concern has been growing among heritage and community groups about the scale of changes planned in the park, including a corporate hospitality complex and visitor centre, and a 5000-capacity events amphitheatre.

Criticism escalated last week when it emerged there were plans for a secret “debenture scheme” to help raise nearly £20m for a project which does not have planning permission.

Mr Springford said: “Since we started this project there has been an underlying perception that our intentions are either commercial or to privatise the gardens. This is, of course, completely untrue.

“In particular, my motivations have been questioned. I believe this has become a distraction to the project’s ambitions which are honourable and would ultimately benefit all of Edinburgh.

“It is for these reasons, that I’ve decided to take a step back to allow someone else to lead the project and to give it the best chance of being realised.

“The original vision, which continues to be held dear by the board and team, is purely to improve these loved but underfunded gardens. I continue to believe in the project’s vision, direction and delivery and will honour my donation to try and do something good for the people of Edinburgh.

“I urge critics of the project to pause for thought to consider the continued deterioration of infrastructure in the gardens, including the lack of facilities, poor usability for community groups, and the significant issues with disabled access.

“What will happen if the project doesn’t go ahead? The gardens will deteriorate further. Public money will have to be found to maintain them, stretching budgets and services that are already under intense pressure.”

David Ellis, managing director of the project, said: “Norman’s vision and generosity is an example to everyone.

"We’re extremely grateful to him for taking the project so far. He has made sure we’ve gone far beyond what a project of this type is required to do, engaged at all levels and been transparent throughout.

"For him to take the decision to step down to ensure it continues shows exceptional selflessness.”

Council culture chief Donald Wilson said: “As well as being a passionate advocate for the future of West Princes Street Gardens, Norman Springford has led the Ross Development Trust through some of its most exciting recent developments including the upgrade of the Gardeners Cottage and restoration of the iconic Ross Fountain.

“I’d like to thank Norman Springford for his generous contribution and commitment.

“We look forward to working with the new chair to make sure everyone can access and enjoy this wonderful asset for generations to come.”