Dates for summer trips including champagne brunch on Flying Scotsman announced

The most famous locomotive in the world will head three separate trips in July.

The Flying Scotsman will head three separate trips from Edinburgh as part of its summer offering.

Bookings are now open for the trips between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife which will include two trips across the Forth Bridge.

The trips will all be leaving Waverley on Friday 3 July at 9.30am, 1.30am and 6.30am, arriving back in Edinburgh at 12.15pm, 5pm, and 9.30pm.

Travellers who pay for the Pullman-style tickets will be treated to either a champagne brunch, a champagne cream tea or two-course dinner while on board, with tickets starting at £239pp.

Premium standard fares, which include a complimentary tea and coffee, start at £89pp.

The Flying Scotsman

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works, the Flying Scotsman was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – the most powerful locomotives used by the railway.

It was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions, notably on the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

The locomotive set two world records for steam traction, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100 miles per hour on 30 November 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles (679 km) on 8 August 1989 while in Australia.

It was the first steam locomotive to undertake a non-stop run between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley.