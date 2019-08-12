Dara O’Briain to host special Edinburgh edition of Blockbusters

COMEDY Central’s reboot of the cult quiz gameshow is to open Blockbusters is to open this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, hosted by comedian Dara O’Briain.

Teams from BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky will compete to cross one side of the famous hexagonal board to the other by answering quiz questions correlating to a letter.

O’Briain said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this... even though Blockbusters is a quiz show featuring 16 year olds and if a fully grown television executive can’t answer them, then we are all in serious trouble. Or it explains everything.”

Festival Director, Lisa Campbell added: “Blockbusters is a legendary game show that I, and I know many in the industry, have hugely fond memories of, so it’s been fantastic to see it return to our screens.

“With the channels up against one another, this is going to be a fun and nail-biting session, displaying some of our execs true competitive natures.”

The original hit version of the show aired on ITV and was hosted by Bob Holness.

The Edinburgh TV Festival runs 21-23 August.